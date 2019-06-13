News stand: Mum smuggles drugs for sick son, bedbugs fight
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, June 13.
Daily Record: Former cop smuggles drugs for sick son.
The National: Davidson rewrites history on indyref2.
The Scotsman: Johnson driving UK to Brexit cliff edge, warns Hammond.
The Herald: Scandal of school's four-year fight to kill off bedbugs.
The Times (Scotland): Johnson 'won't rule out suspending parliament'.
The Press & Journal: Workman relives horror of dumper truck death crush.