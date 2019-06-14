News stand: Ebola nurse has twins, Davidson called 'hypocrite'
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, June 14.
Daily Record: Scots Ebola nurse has twins.
The National: Davidson is "rank hypocrite" over indyref mandate.
The Scotsman: Prestwick is open to officers as debt-laden airport put up for sale.
The Times (Scotland): Johnson is accused of hiding from TV debates.
The Herald: Gulf on brink after blasts.
The Press & Journal: Councils table joint bid to land Tour of Britain cycling race.