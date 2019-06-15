Increase in number of young teachers working in schools

The number of teachers under the age of 45 working in Scottish schools has increased.

Increase: More young teachers in schools.

The number of teachers under the age of 45 working in Scottish schools has increased by 26% in the last decade, according to official figures.

Statistics published by the Scottish Parliament's Information Centre (SPICe) indicate there are 7,016 more young teachers in classrooms now (34,138) than there was in 2009 (27,122).

The figures, based on teacher census analysis, also outlines that teachers younger than 45 make up around 60% of the total teachers' workforce in Scotland (56,465).

In 2009, around 48% of teachers in the profession in Scotland were under the age of 45.

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, a former teacher, said: "Thanks to Scottish Government investment we have thousands more new entry teachers in Scotland benefiting pupils the length and breadth of the country.

"Education is the SNP's number one priority and by encouraging more young teachers into our classrooms we're building a committed workforce fit for the future.

"As teacher numbers continue to rise across Scotland, it's no surprise that our pupils are performing strongly across reading, writing and numeracy.

"Despite this great news, this SNP government won't rest on its laurels when it comes to education - we are determined to continue working hard to ensure each and every child in Scotland can reach their full potential."