  • STV
  • MySTV

Catholic Church urged to create independent safeguarding watchdog

STV

A review group said improving the safeguarding service is key to restoring the church’s credibility.

Report: The Independent Review Group was set up in 2017.
Report: The Independent Review Group was set up in 2017. Pixabay

The Catholic Church in Scotland should create a stronger independent safeguarding service as a critical step to "rebuild trust" following abuse scandals, a review group has recommended.

The Independent Review Group (IRG) wants the church to review the Scottish Catholic Safeguarding Service (SCSS), saying a strengthened, independent and resourced service is a "crucial step to promote transparency and restore credibility".

The group, set up by the church in 2017 to monitor its response to a major review of safeguarding and child protection, found a good start had been made on implementing the McLellan Commission recommendations but much more needs to be done.

In addition to reviewing the safeguarding service, the IRG makes a series of further recommendations in its first report, including on support for abuse survivors.

The group wants each diocese to have a clear policy statement on access and support for survivors, an independent person they can approach for advice, and to consider including survivor representation on safeguarding decision-making bodies.

It also recommends further refining safeguarding audits, which should be independently scrutinised, and having a national training plan on the issue.

The report states: "The Bishop's Conference of Scotland should give detailed and urgent consideration to the creation of a strengthened, resourced and independent SCSS with appropriate professional support as a crucial step to promote transparency and restore credibility."

It continues: "Much still needs to be done to ensure victims of abuse are seen, heard and supported by the church and the process of healing begins to take place.

"Improvement in policy and openness to learning from the audit process will start to shift culture.

"However, investment is required to develop a properly resourced professional safeguarding service.

"Commitment to create a dedicated, independent safeguarding service which supports the development needs of the eight dioceses; drives consistency; is empowered to independently investigate concerns or complaints and can act without bias in all its affairs is critical to rebuilding trust with congregations and the general public."

Group chairwoman Baroness Helen Liddell said: "The problem of how the church is perceived is a universal one and signals the need for real and far-reaching change.

"The vigour with which change is brought about, and is seen to be brought about, will determine whether credibility and trust can ever be restored.

"There needs to be a change in culture, in capacity, in capability and that needs training, learning, reflection, the utmost transparency, and it needs leadership.

"We have found a willingness to adopt that change, but true progress can only come about as a result of deep analysis of strengths and weaknesses."

Bishop Joseph Toal, who oversees the SCSS, welcomed the report and said it would be given "serious consideration".

He added: "Since setting up the Independent Review Group, we have taken steps to improve safeguarding practices in all eight dioceses in Scotland."

These include publishing a manual of safeguarding procedures, revising the annual safeguarding audit carried out in all Catholic parishes and having independent audits of safeguarding practices in two dioceses, which will be extended to all.

Bishop Toal added: "We are determined to apply what we learn, both from the steps we have already taken and from the IRG's report, and to ensure that the highest standards of safeguarding practice are met throughout the Church in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.