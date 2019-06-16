Caledonian Sleeper passengers face further disruption

The cancellations have been made following damage to a train's wheels on Tuesday night's service.

Cancelled: Services have been affected following damage to

Disruption to Caledonian Sleeper services will continue through to Wednesday following damage to a train's wheels.

The London-Edinburgh service will not run on Sunday night, along with the Edinburgh-London service on Monday.

On Tuesday, the London-Glasgow service has been cancelled, as has the Glasgow-London train on Wednesday.

A Caledonian Sleeper spokesman said: "Unfortunately, we have taken the decision to cancel a number of our services over the next few days as a result of wheel damage sustained on the train during Tuesday night's service."

Passengers have been offered alternative overnight coach travel or free travel on LNER between Edinburgh and London.

All affected passengers will receive full refunds whether they decide to travel or not.

The spokesperson added: "We would like to extend our apologies to our guests for this disruption.

"All other services are due to run as scheduled. We are looking to have all services back to full capacity in the next week."

