Warning as BT phone outage affects large parts of country

People in the affected area have been told that extra police officers will be on patrol.

BT: Telephone services affected.

BT customers are facing a telephone outage with technical problems affecting services across large parts of the country.

People in the affected areas have been advised to be extra vigilant of elderly or vulnerable family members and neighbours as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly.

Police also say that extra patrols will be out with locals advised to use mobile phones to call 999 in an emergency or flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using its blue lights.

Areas affected include West Lothian, Falkirk, West Stirlingshire, North Lanarkshire and the west side of Edinburgh.

BT say they are currently working to restore service to everyone as soon as possible.

A police spokesman confirmed the situation. He said: "We will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information."