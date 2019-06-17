News Stand: Please cut my legs off, vandal attack on cemetery
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: 'Please cut my legs off' - flesh eating bug hell dad's plea.
The Scotsman: Boris stays at home at leadership hopefuls clash.
Edinburgh Evening News: Outrage over hate-filled vandal attack on historic city cemetery.
The Press and Journal: Dying Colin in plea for return of cannabis oil.
The National: FM slams Hunt's list of IndyRef2 'conditions'.
The Times of Scotland: Leadership contenders clash over no-deal Brexit.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.