Scots scientists funded £12m for brain tumour research

Researchers are set to receive the money from Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumour Charity.

Heather Duff with her dog Parsnip.

Scientists in Scotland are set to be awarded over £12m to help them find new treatments for brain tumours.

The investment from Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumour Charity has been welcomed by Heather Duff, from Edinburgh, who recently needed surgery to remove two brain tumours.

Brain tumours are one of the hardest types of cancer to treat because not enough is known about what starts and drives the disease.

Professor Steven Pollard and Professor Neil Carragher, both from the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre, have been awarded £5.8m and £6.3m respectively.

The money will go towards supporting fundamental research and developing new treatments for the most common type of brain tumour, called glioblastoma.

It will also allow Professor Pollard to lead a team of scientists from the UK, the US and Canada to carry out pioneering research into glioblastoma biology that hasn't been explored until now.

Professor Neil Carragher.

Every year in Scotland around 1000 people are diagnosed with brain tumours and around 470 people in Scotland die from the condition every year.

This means that survival rates have barely improved in last 40 years.

Professor Pollard said: "Treating brain tumours remains a real challenge. They take the lives of far too many people each year.

"It's fantastic to have a big investment like this that will expand brain cancer research at the University of Edinburgh and enable us to work with outstanding UK and international scientists."

Meanwhile Professor Carragher will work with scientists from the University of Edinburgh, University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States to identify new drug targets and combinations to treat glioblastoma.

Professor Carragher said: "This substantial funding allows us to make huge strides in finding the best treatment for each patient, giving them a better chance of survival.

"We urgently need to develop therapies for brain tumours that tackle treatment resistance and relapse, and with less toxicity for a better quality of life for patients.

"By addressing these challenges, we hope to improve survival and bring new hope to people with brain tumours and their families."

Ms Duff, aged 32, knows all too well how important it is to find new ways to treat brain tumours.

A fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland, she is also recovering from surgery to remove two tumours from her brain.

Ms Duff, who lives with her husband Gordon and miniature dachshund dog Parsnip, knows first-hand the power of research in beating cancer.

She was successfully treated for cervical cancer aged 27 but in May 2018 was diagnosed with brain cancer. Surgery has left her with a slight weakness in her left side, but she has recently returned to work.

She said: "I have learnt to cope with a diagnosis of cancer by focusing on facts not thoughts. The challenge is that brain cancer is complex and as several specialists have told me, 'there is still so much about the brain we don't understand.'

"I feel lucky to be supported by an incredible team of doctors and nurses who remind me how important the NHS is.

"£12m towards brain tumour research is excellent news and I am so grateful to Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumour Charity.

"This significant level of funding makes me optimistic for the future. I hope that one day we will understand more about brain cancer and this will empower scientists and doctors with the knowledge they need to find a cure that will benefit people all over the world."