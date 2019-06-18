News stand: 'Knife find will free my Luke', Disgust at vandals
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
The National: Tories' IndyRef conditions are an attack on devolution.
The Scotsman: Support grows for Stewart ahead of Johnson showdown.
The P&J: Disgust as vandals daub vile slogans on pavilion walls.
Daily Record: 'Knife find will free my Luke'.
The Herald: Patients 'will suffer' as doctors forced to cut hours.
The Times of Scotland: Gove tries to knock out Stewart.
