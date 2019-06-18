  • STV
New support for 170,000 Scots children damaged by alcohol

A service has been launched for families of children who were exposed to alcohol in the womb.

FASD causes a range of hysical, emotional and developmental delays.
A new support service has been launched for the families of children who were exposed to alcohol in the womb.

Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is an umbrella term for a range of irreversible and lifelong physical, emotional and developmental delays.

It's estimated that more than 170,000 young people in Scotland could be affected.

FASD Hub Scotland was launched on Tuesday by Adoption UK Scotland to offer information, support and training to professionals who support these families.

Adoptive parent Judith Knox, whose son was diagnosed with FASD six years ago, welcomed the launch.

She said: "At that time, I knew of no other parent or carer in the same position and I felt very alone and isolated.

"It's great to see the establishment of FASD Hub Scotland which will serve as a central point for parents and carers looking for information, support and a network of other parents and carers who 'get it'."

FASD Hub Scotland has three dedicated staff and includes an information helpline, advocacy support, an online support community, workshops and training programmes.

Project lead Aliy Brown said: "We're delighted that Adoption UK Scotland is further developing our support services in Scotland with the establishment of FASD Hub Scotland.

"We cannot cure FASD, but many people can live very successfully with it, if provided with the right support at the right time."

The project has received funding of £140,000 from the Scottish Government for an initial three-year period.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "A diagnosis of FASD is difficult for families and we can't underestimate the challenges each diagnosis brings.

"We know that there is a high incidence of care experienced and adopted children living with this condition but more importantly we also know that with the right care and support, children can go on to lead happy and fulfilling lives."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.