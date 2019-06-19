News stand: 'Bojo worse than Thatcher', Booze sales at 25 year low
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Sturgeon warns that 'Bojo is worse that Thatcher'.
The Herald: Sales of alcohol plunge to lowest in 25 years.
The Scotsman: Johnson left unscathed by TV showdown as lead over rivals grows.
Edinburgh Evening News: Gravy Train: Boss gets 30% pay rise as trams lose £10m.
The Press and Journal: Offshore chiefs in emergency talks over rig protest.
The Times of Scotland: Tory rivals raise heat on Boris.
