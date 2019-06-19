Road death toll rises despite drop in number of crashes

Last year, 160 people were killed in reported road accidents in Scotland, 15 more than in 2017.

Police: 160 people were killed last year. STV

The number of people killed on Scotland's roads increased last year although the number of accidents fell, according to new figures.

This rise came despite a 10% drop in the number of accidents where people were killed or injured, from 7118 in 2017 to 6412 in 2018.

Transport Scotland provisional figures for road casualties reported to police show the total number of casualties fell by 11% between 2017 and 2018 from 9433 to 8402, the lowest number since records began.

The number of people seriously injured decreased by 1% to 1581. Last year, 756 child casualties were reported, a decrease of 144 (or 16%) from 2017.

Of the child casualties in 2018, 142 were seriously injured and three died, one more death than in 2017.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "The latest statistics confirm that, for yet another year, overall road casualties on Scotland's roads are at the lowest levels since records began.

"That decrease is to be welcomed, however, there has been a slight increase in the number of people who have tragically died on our roads.

"And while we are exceeding our 2020 reduction target for fatal collisions, this fact provides no comfort to the friends and family of those who have sadly lost their lives.

"I am determined to continue our pursuit of Vision Zero, which is the ultimate vision set out in Scotland's Road Safety Framework to 2020, and continue to work with partners to create the conditions where no-one is killed on our roads."

He said selection criteria for safety cameras have been revised in the past year and more average speed camera systems will be installed in Scotland in the future.

The figures showed in 2018 six cyclists were killed, one more than in 2017, while 33 pedestrians died, five fewer than 2017.

A total of 75 car users died, 11 more than 2017, while 33 motorcyclists died, four more than the previous year.

Last year, there was a 1% increase in both car users and motorcyclists who were seriously injured.

The number of pedestrians seriously injured decreased from 379 to 362 and the number of cyclists seriously injured fell from 171 to 156. Final figures will be published in October.