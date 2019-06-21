  • STV
D-Day event raises more than £100,000 for veterans charity

STV story prompts soldier's relative to come forward with information on his life and death.

Princess Anne attended the dinner.
Princess Anne attended the dinner.

More than £100,000 was raised during a fundraising event held to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Princess Anne attended the dinner, auction and ceremony in Edinburgh, which also saw a new book launched to remember the 84 Scots soldiers serving in the British Army who lost their lives on June 6, 1944.

The D-Day operation began the end of German occupation in France and ultimately the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The event, organised by ABF The Soldiers' Charity, saw guests entertained by the pipes and drums of the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland as they beat retreat on the lawns of Prestonfield House before two field guns of the Royal Artillery barked out.

All guests received a copy of the new book Scottish Soldiers - D Day Roll of Honour, by Euan Cluness and his dad Peter, which explains the role played by each of the 84 men who paid the ultimate sacrifice on that day.

The names of the fallen were then read aloud by guests before an address by the Princess Royal and a standing ovation as 94-year-old D-Day veteran Joseph Connor took to the stage alongside Sergeant Garry Jamieson of the Scots Guards, who lost three of his limbs to an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

Charles Dunphie, regional director Scotland for the Soldiers' Charity, who organised the event, said: "I'm delighted the ABF's D-Day dinner raised over £108,000.

"What a fitting tribute to both the remarkable wartime generation and today's soldiers, veterans and their families."

Remembering Sgt James Wingate

One soldier whose story is recorded in the book is Royal Engineer Sergeant James Wingate, who is buried at Balengeich Cemetery in Stirling.

Sergeant Wingate was killed when a German round detonated explosives attached to an Allied armoured vehicle near the tank he was in while still on board the landing craft.

STV told those brief details of Sgt Wingate's story in a previous report - prompting his great niece to contact ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

Alexandra Wingate, who lives in Australia, provided information, letters and pictures, allowing the charity and book author Euan Cluness to piece together more details about her great uncle's life.

Sgt James Wingate and one of his letters home.
Sgt James Wingate and one of his letters home.

This included a moving letter sent to Sgt Wingate's widow by his commanding officer, Captain Fairie, following Wingate's death on D-Day.

Mr Cluness said: "It was fantastic that Alexandra got in touch with the Soldiers' Charity to enquire about the book as her family are very aware of the sacrifice Sergeant James Wingate made on D-Day.

"We hadn't been able to uncover a photograph of Sergeant Wingate for the book, but now we are able to put a face to the person.

"Similarly, the family weren't aware of the exact circumstances of his death which we did establish for the book so that sheds a bit more light on things for the family.

"I'm so grateful for Alexandra taking the time to get in touch as it really reinforces the reason my dad and I wrote the book, to remember each of the men as individuals each with families and friends who were deeply effected by their loss."

