Macdonald Hotels to sell 27 properties to equity firm

The sale will allow the group to clear debts and keep 20 hotels and resorts in the UK and Spain.

Rusacks: Hotel overlooks Old Course in St Andrews (file pic). 2019 Google

The Macdonald Hotels group has announced plans to sell 27 of its properties by the end of August.

Included in the sale are some of the UK's most notable hotels, including The Rusacks Hotel, which overlooks the 18th Green of the Old Course in St Andrews, and the five-star Randolph Hotel in Oxford.

The move will allow the company to pay off millions of pounds of bank debts, allowing it to continue operating its 11 remaining hotels and nine resorts across the UK and Spain.

A "major" private equity investment group will pay an undisclosed amount for the Macdonald properties.

Macdonald founder and executive chairman, Donald Macdonald said: "It's been 30 years since I started the business along with my fellow board members Gerry Smith and Gordon Fraser, and it's been a privilege to have shared such an incredible journey with both of them and with so many other fantastic colleagues.

"I am extremely grateful to have led a team of talented and hardworking people who have built such a significant business, but it's now the right time to move onto the next stage of the journey.

"This is excellent news for the 2200 loyal employees based at these hotels, their 190 colleagues in our central support team and also for our valued customers and suppliers."

Gordon Fraser, deputy chairman and group managing director, added: "The preferred bidder fits superbly with our ongoing aspirations for the hotels and they will bring significant investment and expansion of the portfolio."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.