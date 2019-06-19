  • STV
Whisteblowing nurse 'forced out job by ruthless managers'

A former senior nurse spoke to STV News as campaigners call for a new whistleblowing hotline.

Former nurse: Colleagues 'too frightened' to speak out.
An ex-senior nurse at a hospital in Scotland has told of how she was forced out of her job by "ruthless" managers after she complained about their conduct.

Speaking to STV News, she described a culture of fear within the rungs of management in the NHS, with colleagues "frightened of what will happen" if they speak out over concerns.

It comes as campaigners are calling for an independent whistleblowing hotline, equipped with investigatory powers, for health service workers in Scotland.

They are concerned that the current system for addressing grievances treats complainants unfairly and puts potential complainants off over fears they will be dealt with by their own superiors.

The former nurse, who spoke to STV anonymously, had worked there for years when she first complained internally about the misuse of personal staff information by one of her managers.

The nurse then described being left out of meetings and having emails ignored, leading her to issue a formal complaint.

"Two weeks later I was summoned to the board room and told that they were removing me from my department," she told STV.

"My union rep argued the policy states when there's a complaint going on, the harasser should be removed and not the complainant.

"They weren't having any of it - I was told to get my belongings and leave.

"I had to go back to the unit and leave with my staff looking."

The dismissal ultimately led to her early retirement, and she is convinced she lost her job for raising the complaint.

She said: "They saw me as a weak link and they wanted me out. They were ruthless - ruthless individuals.

"I was targeted because I made a complaint, definitely."

The nurse recalled writing to the Scottish Government about her case, but was "disappointed" in their response when they said they could not get involved in "contractual issues".

"I didn't sign up to be bullying or harassed and all I wanted was for somebody to help me highlight this," she told STV.

'I knew when I put in that complaint it was going to open up a can of worms and they were going to want to get rid of me... but I knew I had to do it.'
Whistleblower and former senior nurse

The nurse added: "I'm fortunate enough that I'm a fairly strong person.

"I knew when I put in that complaint it was going to open up a can of worms and they were going to want to get rid of me because they already wanted to get rid of me, but I knew I had to do it.

"And I know of several other instances, close colleagues of mine who have been through similar things, but they won't do it. They're too frightened.

"It's not shop-floor level, it's not nurses looking after patients and stuff, it's management."

Activists say the current whistleblowing advice line open to NHS workers is not sufficient, claiming complaints are often referred straight back to the organisation they're being made about.

NHS trusts in England already have an independent hotline which reports back to an audit committee rather than managers, with a similar system used by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Campaigners are meeting MSPs at an event in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening to make their case for a hotline like that north of the border.

'It is right that health boards, as employers, have responsibility to initially respond to a concern and this is key in improving local culture.'
Scottish Government

The former senior nurse STV spoke to said: "If people could phone that hotline but jeep their anonymity if they wanted, and give examples of what was going, I think it can only be a good thing because otherwise things won't change."

The Scottish Government has said it wants to "embed a positive culture across the NHS", with new legislation brought in in April to allow the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) to take on the new role of Independent National Whistleblowing Officer (INWO) covering the health service.

The government said this officer "will independently review the internal handling of whistleblowing cases, where there has been a complaint, and will also investigate how the individual has been treated as a result of whistleblowing.

"The introduction of this role is in direct response to the recommendations from Sir Robert Francis QC's Freedom to Speak Up Review.

"To further strengthen our policies to support and promote whistleblowing we are also recruiting new non-executive whistleblowing Champions to every health board, and will have these in post by the end of 2019."

The spokesperson added: "It is right that boards, as employers, have responsibility to initially respond to a concern and this is key in improving local culture.

"But where a whistleblower remains concerned, they will be able to raise the issue with the INWO."

