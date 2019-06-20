Is Scotland ready to become a 100% cashless society? 

Scotland Tonight explores the pros and cons of ditching notes and coins.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6050151712001-news-190619-cashless-16x9.jpg" />

Debit cards have overtaken cash as the most popular form of payment in the UK. With more and more people ditching notes and coins, is the shift to a cashless society an inevitable future?

Financial services specialist Gary Fegan believes convenience and the ability to track your spending are the main benefits of going cashless.

Speaking to Scotland Tonight he said: "It's faster and easier to transfer [money] from person to person."

However, for campaigner and former broker Brett Scott, cashless society is a con, a narrative financial institutions are trying to nudge us towards.

Scott said: "We should be thinking about who actually controls the system. Cash happens on the spot locally, whereas digital money takes place between banks on your behalf.

"The banks hate the cash system. They loose money from the cash system. Visa and MasterCard, all these big companies, who have a lot of institutional power and a lot of cultural power, have a very large vested interest in making this a reality.

"Rather than saying the cashless society we should call it what it is, which is the bank fool society."

According to the Financial Conduct Authority, 1,3 million adults in the UK are unbanked, 140,000 of whom are in Scotland.

For these people and those who live in rural areas, going completely cashless isn't a viable option.

Derek Young, the policy officer for Citizens Advice Scotland, expressed concerns that a full move to virtual money could leave some people behind.

"Dependence on cash really does increase as you go down the income scale," he said to Scotland Tonight.

"If you're living on £10,000 a year, you're 14 times more likely to be reliant on cash than if you're on £30,000."

He argued having physical cash helps lower earners better manage their finances.

Whether total cashlessness should become a reality or not is open to debate, but there seems to be agreement on the fact there is still some way to go before it can be achieved.

"I don't think the infrastructure is up to it and the education is not there for everyone to be comfortable," cashless enthusiast Fegan said.