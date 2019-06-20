News Stand: Boy, 10, dies saving girl, SNP figure accused of spying
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Kane, 10, died saving girl, 8, from dad's knife frenzy.
The National: SNP figure accused of being a party spy in the MoD.
The Times of Scotland: Javid 'wants to be next chancellor'.
Edinburgh Evening News: Groom's horror fall on wedding night.
The Herald: Scots told to speak up on tackling 'climate emergency'.
The P&J: MH17 victim's dad fears suspects will never face justice.
