News Stand: Boy, 10, dies saving girl, SNP figure accused of spying

Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.

News Stand: Today's front page news.

Daily Record: Kane, 10, died saving girl, 8, from dad's knife frenzy.

The National: SNP figure accused of being a party spy in the MoD.

The Times of Scotland: Javid 'wants to be next chancellor'.

Edinburgh Evening News: Groom's horror fall on wedding night.

The Herald: Scots told to speak up on tackling 'climate emergency'.

The P&J: MH17 victim's dad fears suspects will never face justice.

