News Stand: Johnson vs Hunt for PM, Singer mauled by dog

Most of today's front pages are covered with the news that the Tory leadership race is down to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

The Scotsman: Johnson vs Hunt- In four weeks' time one of these men will be our next Prime Minister.

The Herald: It's Hunt v Johnson: Now the real fight for No 10 begins.

The Times of Scotland: Dirty battle for No 10.

The Guardian: It's Johnson versus Hunt. But was the result fixed?

Daily Record: Bloodbath as crazed knifeman slits disabled gran's throat.

And finally the P&J: Singer mauled in savage dog attack 'lucky to be alive'.

