Weather warning as heavy rain set to hit Scotland

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Scotland.

Areas including Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen are all expected to be affected on Monday.

Homes could be flooded while power cuts may also occur due to the weather.

A statement from the Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, associated with the isolated thunderstorm risk."

A coastguard spokesman added: "There is a slight chance of damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.

"If flooding occurs, road closures are likely, with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible.

"There is a small chance that spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail will result in rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions.

"There is a slight chance power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service will be lost."