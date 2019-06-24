News stand: Singer finds secret sisters, HIV patient leak

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, June 24.

Read all about it: Front pages across Scotland on Monday.

The Herald: Millions will lose out in dash to go cash-free, says expert.

The National: 53% back Yes with Johnson as new PM.

Daily Record: Singer KT finds two secret sisters.

The Scotsman: Deputy PM warns against independence campaign.

Edinburgh Evening News: Bolt ya radge.

The Press & Journal (North East): Hunt's Brexit vow to steady ship for fishing industry.

The Press & Journal (Moray): Joy as threat to popular gardens lifted by council.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Healthy chiefs face legal action over HIV patient leak.

