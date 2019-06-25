News stand: Twisted killer's chilling sex text, washed out

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 25.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Tuesday.

The Herald: So Boris, is everything really still rosy in the garden?

Daily Record: Twisted killer's chilling sex text.

The National: BBC must reveal secret allegiance of contributors.

The Scotsman: Brown: Risk to Union is the greatest for 300 years.

The Evening Times: We'll double number of city cyclists.

Edinburgh Evening News: Washed out.

The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Council wants to take the wheel of city bus fleet.

The Press & Journal (North East): Hospital waiting times shock for dental patients.

The Press & Journal (Moray): Return of hospital services hinges on solving staff crisis.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Taking high road to ease notorious 'traffic bottleneck'.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.