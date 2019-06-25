  • STV
Vaccinating boys against HPV 'may reduce cancer rates'

STV

A two-year study of 235 patients in Scotland with head and neck cancer found HPV in 60% of cases.

Study: HPV is a sexually-transmitted infection and some types are linked to cancer. Pixabay

Vaccinating boys against human papillomavirus (HPV) may cut rates of men with cancers related to the virus in the long term, new research suggests.

HPV is a sexually-transmitted infection and some types are linked to cancer, in women particularly cervical cancer, and also of the head and neck.

Research co-author Kevin Pollock, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said head and neck cancer has been increasing over the last 25 years, particularly among men.

In 1994, there were 100 cases in Scotland, but by 2015 this had more than tripled to 350.

Dr Pollock said: "Some of the reasons for this increase are due to alcohol and smoking, but we think the proportion of HPV-related head and neck cancers are increasing. This might be due to a change in sexual behaviours."

He welcomed Scottish Government plans to extend the school HPV vaccination programme to cover boys and girls.

He said: "Our latest data shows that 78% of people with head and neck cancers were men and that HPV was present in 60% of the cancers.

"This means the vaccine may reduce some of these cancers in the long term in Scotland.

"Not only that, but when we looked at the deprivation status of these cases - much like cervical cancer - head and neck cancers are disproportionately experienced by more deprived individuals.

"We know that smoking and alcohol consumption are linked to these cancers and policies are in place to try and reduce this consumption, but the great thing about a vaccine given to young boys is that if you give it early enough, and see a high uptake across all the deprived areas, you are reducing the inequality."

The findings follow a report in April from Dr Pollock and academics from Strathclyde, Aberdeen and Edinburgh universities, which suggested routine vaccination of schoolgirls in Scotland with HPV has led to a dramatic reduction in cervical disease in later life.

Since a UK-wide immunisation scheme for girls aged 12 and 13 was introduced a decade ago, researchers found a reduction of up to 90% of instances of pre-cancerous cells being discovered at smear tests aged 20.

Throat Cancer Foundation chief executive Jamie Rae welcomed the latest research.

The Falkirk businessman, who set up the charity after being diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer caused by HPV, said: "HPV is responsible globally for 5% of all cancers.

"What Dr Kevin Pollock's research highlights is both the importance and opportunity to end the destructive impacts HPV has on head and neck cancers.

"We welcome the findings in this research and recognise that it is going to be a useful tool to help educate the general public as to why a nationwide HPV vaccination programme will benefit and protect children's health in future years."

David Cross, vice-chairman of the British Dental Association's Scottish Council, said the vaccine is the "best possible defence" to protect against oral cancer and urged the Scottish Government to ensure its vaccination programme covers older boys still at school.

The Cancer Research UK-funded study, led by an oncologist at Sussex Cancer Centre and involving Glasgow Caledonian, Glasgow and Strathclyde universities, is in the Royal College of Radiologists' journal Clinical Oncology, published by Elsevier.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.