News stand: Facebook hoaxers investigated, teen found dead
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, June 26.
The National: Hunt cuts off support for First Minister in 'petty' snub.
The Herald: Hunt hints at role for Davidson in his Brexit talks team.
The Scotsman: US paid Prestwick millions to refuel its military planes.
Edinburgh Evening News: Scrum thing is not right.
Daily Record: Karly, 18, found dead weeks after boyfriend kills himself.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Calls for action as school vandalism bill hits £600,000.
The Press & Journal (North East): Facebook hoaxers investigated over lifeboat call-outs.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Turbine plan row as council blasts landscape blight.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Claim pupils late for exams sparks school bus anger.
