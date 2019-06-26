Increase in Scotland's suicide rate 'deeply concerning'

Figures published by the ISD show a total of 784 probable suicides in the country in 2018.

The number of suicides recorded in Scotland increased last year, according to official statistics.

The Samaritans branded the rise "deeply concerning" and said it was a "stark reminder" that further action is needed on suicide prevention.

During that period, the probable suicide rate for men was three times more than the rate for women.

Out of the 784 probable suicides in total, 581 were men and 203 were women.

The highest rate of suicide occurred in men between the ages of 35 and 44, while the rate was highest for women between the ages of 45 and 54.

Between 2014 and 2018, the probable suicide rate was three times higher in the most deprived areas when compared to the least deprived areas of Scotland.

In August 2018, the Scottish Government launched a suicide prevention action plan.

The National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group is expected to publish its first annual report in September.

The Scottish Government has also provided investment for pilot projects across four areas to implement innovative ways of responding to people who present to front-line staff in distress.

As of the end of April this year, there have been more than 2800 referrals to specialist help from front-line services.

Mental health minister Clare Haughey said: "Any suicide is a tragedy and my heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and families of those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one.

"An increase in deaths by suicide last year is concerning and is sadly reflected in other parts of the world, too.

"We remain committed to building on the overall 19% decrease in suicide rates in Scotland between 2004-2008 and 2014-2018.

"Alongside mental health and suicide prevention groups, we are working to raise public awareness and improve crisis support services for at risk groups.

"To take this important work forward we have established a National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group.

"We have also asked all NHS boards to include mental health and suicide prevention training within their workforce plans."

'We want to create a Scotland where suicide is preventable and where anyone contemplating suicide gets the support they need.' Mental health minister Clare Haughey

A new learning and awareness-raising tool will be rolled out across all local authority staff.

In order to reach males aged 35-44, where the suicide rate is at its highest, the training will also go to players and staff at every Scottish football club, enabling more people to spot the signs of poor mental health.

Ms Haughey added: "We want to create a Scotland where suicide is preventable and where anyone contemplating suicide gets the support they need."

Billy Watson, of mental health charity SAMH, said: "After a number of years in which we saw an overall downward trend, it is devastating news that significantly more people died by suicide in Scotland last year than in the year before.

"Today's figures show we must redouble our efforts as a nation to deepen our understanding of the causes of suicide, so we can help everyone who needs it.

"At SAMH we are committed to playing our part in this."

'It's vital that young people don't come to see suicide as an escape from their struggles and that we seek to address the very real factors which shape their lives.' James Jopling, executive director of Samaritans

James Jopling, executive director of Samaritans, said the figures serve as a "stark reminder" that further action is needed on suicide prevention.

He added: "It's vital that young people don't come to see suicide as an escape from their struggles and that we seek to address the very real factors which shape their lives.

"Suicide is preventable. And that means not just looking at access to mental health services, but also how money worries and job insecurity, experiences of loneliness and disconnectedness can impact young people's wellbeing.

"As members of the National Leadership Group for Suicide Prevention, we will work urgently alongside Scotland's third sector, local and national government and health services to deliver meaningful action to reduce deaths by suicide."

Helplines

Chris's House - 01236 766755

Samaritans in Scotland - 116 123

Breathing Space - 0800 83 85 87

Scottish Association for Mental Health - 0141 530 1000

