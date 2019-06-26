  • STV
Doncaster 'heartened' by clubs' action over fan conduct

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The SPFL chief executive accepts more needs to be done after string of incidents last season.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says he is heartened by the action taken by clubs to tackle unacceptable conduct at football matches, but accepts more needs to be done.

Last season, missiles were thrown, players were confronted by fans while all sorts of abuse was hurled from the stands.

STV Sport's Raman Bhardwaj spoke with Doncaster on the day the league announced a new sponsor for the Challenge Cup.

On some of the chants heard coming from the stands last season, including songs celebrating the deaths of Lisbon Lions, pro-IRA chants and sectarian singing, he said: "I think it is important to put it in context.

"We had a number of incidents of unacceptable conduct last season, wherever you get large amounts of people coming together, 60,000 people or so, there will be some people who, unfortunately, do misbehave.

"It's a societal issue rather than a football issue and what's important is that our clubs respond positively to those individuals who engage in unacceptable conduct and we have been really heartened by the actions our clubs have taken.

"(I am heartened) because where individuals infringe they are going after them and they are banning them."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf recently said that footballing authorities were not doing enough to combat the issue.

In response to that, Doncaster said: "I think all of us can do more, and we are continuing to work with clubs, with the Scottish Government, with the Scottish FA and with Police Scotland to do whatever we can to address the small minority of fans who engage in unacceptable conduct."

It has also recently emerged that the league has compiled data over the last two years related to unacceptable conduct within grounds - however this data is not available to the public due to an agreement between the SPFL and the Scottish Government.

Doncaster said: "We agreed with Humza Yousaf's predecessor Michael Matheson that that information would be shared with the Scottish Government, but it should remain confidential.

"There was a concern that that information could be misused or misinterpreted. I understand the concerns that exist and understand why people want to see whatever information is available.

"We have had the request from Humza Yousaf to make that information available but we have agreed with the government that it would remain confidential, we have honoured that agreement and we expect that agreement to be honoured.

"Equally we understand the public interest that there is in this information and we have had the request now for us to change our stance, we will take that request back to our board and when we are in a position to respond we will do so."

