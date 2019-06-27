News stand: Youth suicides rise, police chase probed
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, June 27.
The Herald: Scotland's bid to lead world with equality for women.
The National: New benefit will be 'game-changer' in tackling poverty.
Edinburgh Evening News: A night mayor on Rose Street.
Daily Record: Youth suicides up 50%.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Police chase probed after biker hits tree.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Two held as police probe man's death.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Man tried to stab ex-lover to death with cheese knife.
The Daily Telegraph: Boris vows to restore faith in UK borders.
