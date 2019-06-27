Consultation on legal aid provision has been launched

Ministers want to ensure the system is user-focused, flexible and valued as a public service.

Legal aid: Have your say in the consultation. Pixabay

People are being asked to give their views on legal aid provision in Scotland as a consultation is launched on reforming the system.

The consultation, based on recommendations from an independent review of legal aid, will run until September 19.

It will consider how "targeted interventions" could remove the barriers some people may face in accessing legal aid and also asks whether the availability of funding should be extended to groups with a common interest in legal proceedings, such as fatal accident inquiries.

Community safety minister Ash Denham said: "Our legal aid provision is world-leading, however improvements to its structure and delivery are needed to further support access to justice in modern Scotland.

"We want a legal aid system that that is responsive and places the user firmly at the heart of the service.

"I encourage all those with an interest in this area to make their views known and look forward to a constructive debate on the future of legal aid provision in Scotland."

The Scottish Legal Aid Board estimates that 75% of Scotland's population is financially eligible for civil legal aid.

Scotland's legal aid spend per head is among the highest in the European Union and has both the widest scope and eligibility.

Colin Lancaster, chief executive of the Scottish Legal Aid Board, said: "We welcome the Scottish Government's consultation and the opportunities it offers for discussion about the future shape of the legal aid system in Scotland.

"Legally-aided services assist people at some of the most difficult times of their lives.

"This is a chance to consider important principles about how Scotland should deliver these services in the future."

