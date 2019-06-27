ScotRail passenger satisfaction rises after £475m boost

The company has received an 85% approval rate in the National Rail Passenger Survey.

ScotRail: Passenger satisfaction has increased. SWNS

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail services has increased following the company's £475m investment.

The delivery of faster journeys, more seats, and more services has resulted in the company receiving an 85% approval rate in the National Rail Passenger Survey - a jump of six points compared to the previous results published in January and above the UK average of 83%.

Transport Focus' independent survey - made up of more than 1400 ScotRail customers - was carried out between February and April and followed the introduction of brand-new class 385 electric trains on routes across the country and upgraded InterCity trains connecting Scotland's seven cities.

As well as being more satisfied with the cleanliness of trains, toilet facilities, and the comfort of seats, passengers also praised the availability of power sockets.

Improved punctuality since the last survey was carried out also helped to contribute to ScotRail's score, while staff were praised with how they handled requests, and their overall attitude and helpfulness.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, said: "Our new timetable is delivering faster journeys, more seats, and more services on brand new and upgraded trains.

"This survey proves that the £475m investment Abellio is making in Scotland's Railway is paying off.

"We know there is more work to do to deliver for our customers, but we are well on our way to building the best railway Scotland has ever had."

