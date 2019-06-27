Scots set to bask in highs of 29C as temperatures rise

Warm air from the continent is set to bring sunny spells and blue skies to most of the country.

Scorcher: Scots are set to bask in temperatures as high as 29C. Pixabay

Scots are set to bask in temperatures as high as 29C on Friday with sunshine and blue skies expected for most of the country.

With warm air rising northwards from mainland Europe coupled with a warm wind from Iceland, Scotland will enjoy largely clear skies until the weekend.

"We have already seen temperatures reach 21C in Aboyne by 10am on Thursday, so things are warming up fast," says STV Weather presenter Laura Piper.

"We have a big hub of high pressure dominating at the moment meaning some lovely settled conditions.

Sunshine ahead: Temperatures are set to soar this week. STV

"Our data is currently showing highs of 26C for Friday but we could see that rise even a degree or two higher than that if we're lucky."

Temperatures have soared to scorching levels in much of Europe with the heat in France, Spain and Switzerland expected to rise above 40C (104F) later on Thursday.

On Wednesday Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic recorded their highest-ever temperatures for June thanks to hot air being drawn in from northern Africa.

'By Sunday we're going to start to see some scattered showers around with the wind picking up and even a risk of some thundery outbreaks at times too.' STV Weather presenter Laura Piper

The heat is expected to rise further in many countries over the next three days, though for Scots it seems the hot temperatures are not set to last.

"We'll start to see a return to normal levels over the weekend," added Laura.

"The warmer weather will continue in the east of the country where we could still see around 25C in Aberdeenshire, however by Sunday we're going to start to see some scattered showers around with the wind picking up and even a risk of some thundery outbreaks at times too.

"So enjoy that sunshine while it's here and remember those UV levels are going to be high for the next few days so look out that sunscreen."