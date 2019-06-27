Rise in hate crimes against transgender people in Scotland

The number of hate crimes against transgender people in Scotland has risen.

Transgender: Hate crimes have risen. STV

The number of hate crimes against transgender people in Scotland has risen, according to official statistics.

Figures published by Police Scotland following a freedom of information request made by the BBC show there has been an increase over the last three years.

Between April 1 last year and February 28 this year, there was a total of 92 hate crimes committed against people who identify as transgender across the country.

The figure represents a 11% rise on the 83 crimes recorded over the previous period between April 2017 and March 2018.

It is also an increase on the 76 crimes between April 2016 and March 2017. Police Scotland defines a hate crime as "any crime which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated wholly or partly by malice and ill-will towards a social group".

Across the UK, figures published by 36 out of 44 police forces in England, Scotland and Wales in response to the FOI suggest there has been an 81% increase in the number of transgender hate crimes recorded by police since 2016.

In April, the Scottish Government's Equalities Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she wants Scotland to be a country where transgender people feel "safe, secure and accepted".

Earlier this year, it was announced Scotland's next census will include new questions on sexuality and transgender status after MSPs backed new legislation, a move welcomed by campaigners.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.