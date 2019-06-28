News stand: DNA snares sex offender, clash over empty jails
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, June 28.
The Herald: Tory leader turns screw on SNP in clash over empty jails.
The National: Swinson 'denies reality' on right to hold indyref2.
The Scotsman: Corbyn could grant indyref in return for SNP support, says Dugdale.
Daily Record: Brendan saved me from doing myself serious harm.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): DNA snares sex offender 11 years after first attack.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Tribute to 'brave' dad as man faces murder charge.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Sheriff who died while cycling was 'true one-off'.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Contamination probe after alert at Dounreay site.
The Guardian: Johnson's 'false promises' locking UK into no deal, says Brussels chief.
