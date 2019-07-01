News stand: Fireball, woman dies in crash horror
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, July 1.
Daily Record - Fireball.
The Herald - Energy bills to rocket by £260 over next three months.
The Times - Johnson to boost pay for public sector staff.
The Press & Journal - Woman, 20, dies in early-morning crash horror.
The National - Majority of Scots back early indyref2.
Scottish Daily Mail - Great £5m council tax clawback.
