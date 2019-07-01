Danny MacAskill: from the top of Skye to the top of the world

Stunt cyclist superstar reflects on his career in an interview with Scotland Tonight.

Growing up on the Isle of Skye, legendary stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill recalls how he used to practise tricks, and dream up new ones, when his friends weren't around.

Speaking to Scotland Tonight, he said: "I'd just go out and practice my skids and wheelies and I've been doing the same thing for the last 20 years.

"You might see me sometimes out at night riding around Buchanan galleries or in the streets of Glasgow."

The trials rider shot to fame in 2009, after posting a 5-minute video of his hair-raising stunts.

Ten years after first bursting on to the mountain bike scene, his extreme films have racked up more than 350 million views worldwide.

"I'm not getting any younger now. I'll be 34 this year, but aside from a few injuries I've had recently, I'm feeling stronger than ever", he said.

Next month, MacAskill will be taking his tricks to the capital in his debut Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

Here is an edited transcript of his interview.

John MacKay: What can we expect to see in your first Fringe show?

Danny MacAskill: We're taking the Drop and Roll into an indoor environment, which is something we haven't done before. Trying to have some lighting and then trying to take some of the stuff you've seen in the videos that I've done over years and turning it into a performance for a live audience.

John: I saw you tweeting that you're looking for a big warehouse in Glasgow or Edinburgh. What does that suggest?

Danny: That's right, for the show we need to do rehearsals, it's a slightly smaller area than what we're normally used to, working with outdoors. So if anybody's got a warehouse then give us a shout.

John: And you do keep pushing yourself, you have to I suppose, what sort of a toll does that bring on you? Quite aside from the physical there must be mental stress as well?

Danny: Yeah, I've been riding my bike for about 20 years now, or over 20 years, and in that time you're always progressing. I'm not getting any younger now, I'll be 34 this year, but aside from a few injuries I've had recently I'm feeling stronger than ever, and hopefully by the end of this year I'll be 100% on the bike.

John: You say a few injuries, how many bones have you actually broken?

Danny: A lot, I think over 30 if you count all the little bones in the hands and feet, it's been a few over the years but that's part and parcel of any sport, whether it's athletics, tennis, or some of the more extreme stuff on the bicycle like downhill or trials. I'd say you got to have a few wee crashes here and there to progress, so it's just a bit of wear and tear.

John: You must have extraordinarily absorbent knees, when you see the stunts you do, perhaps even elsewhere on your body, because that saddle looks sore. How do you do it, is it just practice?

Danny: Yes a lot of it is technique; you kind of get the strength. I don't do a lot of gym training apart from coming back from injuries. A lot of it is just spending time of the bike, you learn how to dissipate the energy using your bodyweight, and you can go up to maybe 12 or 13 foot drops to flat ground on the bike with no suspension, but yeah it's just a lot of practice.

John: You are literally talking about hours of practice a day over years, since you were a young boy...

Danny: Yeah for sure, I grew up on the Isle of Skye so there wasn't much else to do, at night times when my friends weren't about, I'd just go out and practice my skids and wheelies, and I've been doing the same thing for the last 20 years, and you might see me sometimes out at night riding around Buchanan galleries or out in the streets of Glasgow, just practising some of my skills.

John: You were raised in Skye, and you use Skye a lot in some of the videos you've done, The Ridge most memorably. How important is Skye and that backdrop to you?

Danny: Skye is home to me, that's where I'm born and bred, making the film The Ridge was a bit of a real special moment, or a special time for me, because I hadn't actually spend much time up in the mountains there, because they're pretty extreme, and I left the island when I was 17. And I didn't really have too many folk to take me guiding up there, especially with a bicycle. So it was a really amazing experience going back with my friends to make a film, and luckily it produced the weather we needed to make it. And standing at the top of the In Pinn at the middle of the film was just an amazing time.

John: And Scotland generally feeds into a lot of your movies, a lot of your backdrops. You were talking about scouting for a new film, so what are you looking for?

Danny: Scotland is one of the main backdrops for the films, because it's got so much to offer and also I film with lots of my friends who live in Scotland, so it means we can put more time into the actual days on camera, rather than having to go further afield and spent all the money on hotels and food. So it makes it a lot easier and we've got everything we need on our doorstep. But over the next few years I'd like to do more films further afield, open up my horizons a little bit, and certainly Asia I would love to do a little bit more, places like Japan and China would be cool.

John: We at STV are just across from Finnieston crane, and I saw you, a couple of years ago I think it was, actually filming a video on the Finnieston Crane, now there were safety measures in place, but I have to say everyone watching had their hearts in their mouths, how do you do that?

Danny: The thing is you spend so much time riding at street level that you know I could do that 1000 times, and I've done it in the dark, in the rain, all that kind of stuff. So the only thing when you go and scale it up at height, you just try not to make any mistakes. It's kind of like driving a car, you're not thinking about veering off the side of the road all the time, or into oncoming traffic it's just you concentrate on what you've got to work with.

John: Social media has been absolutely crucial to your success, and you post videos of footage for example here in Glasgow, so did you know that social media was going to do that for you, or was that a chance?

Danny: I think the Internet came around at the right time for me. When I put my first big video online back in 2009, I didn't have a laptop, the video went on my friend's YouTube channel and it went viral, and on the back of that, it kicked off my career. This is a very niche sport and many people don't have an opportunity to make a living from it, if you are not competing.

You just have to be good at taking videos and posting about your daily life, not that I'm very good at that stuff, I prefer to work on these bigger pieces that come out every now and then, and keep things ticking over with Instagram and things. I still haven't fully adopted it I wouldn't say.

John: And does the pressure, your sponsorships and commitments that come with that, take some of the fun away of it, some of the freedom?

Danny: I try and keep my day-to-day life as fun as possible, it's hard, it's a hard balance sometimes, when you get these offers which on the table, which are too good to pass up. But I try to make sure that it's not going to mean that I'm going to be standing at a trade show without my bike, and try to make sure that if I'm working with a brand, that I'm there, making films, or doing things which are progressing the bike world. So I think I have a good balance.

John: finally Danny you were talking about being 34 your next birthday, what does the future hold for you?

Danny: Well I think I've got a lot of life left in this body yet, a lot of big aspirations for some big new films, and hopefully get to visit some more countries with Drop and Roll as well. Make sure to come and watch us at the festival in August, it's going to be awesome.