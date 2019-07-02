News stand: Smile for Alesha, family's tribute to Iona
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, July 2.
Daily Record - Smile for Alesha.
The Herald - English medical students forced out by Scots in NHS staff crisis.
The National - Brexit finally delivers a big boost for yes.
The Press & Journal - Family's tribute to Iona, 20, after A96 tragedy.
The Scotsman - Scots students to be given priority for medical courses.
Edinburgh Evening News - Chamber of Secrets.
