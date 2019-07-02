Teenage pregnancy rates in Scotland at record low

In 2017 there were 30.2 teen pregnancies per 1000 women - down from 54.7 in 1994.

Teen pregnancy rates: Lowest level since 1994. Pixabay by Greyerbaby

Teenage pregnancies in Scotland are at the lowest level since 1994, official figures show.

According to the Information Services Division (ISD), which publishes statistics relating to the NHS in Scotland, in 2017 there were 30.2 teenage pregnancies per 1,000 women - down from 31.7 in 2016 and 54.7 in 1994.

It marks the 10th consecutive year that the rate has fallen.

The gap in teenage pregnancy rates between the most and least deprived areas has also reduced.

For those living in the most deprived areas, the rate fell from 93.7 to 56.0 per 1,000, with the rate for those in the least deprived areas dropping from 23.4 to 11.5 per 1,000 in 2017.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "It is encouraging to see a fall in the rates of teenage pregnancy for the 10th successive year.

"This reduction means rates are the lowest since monitoring began in 1994.

"I'm particularly pleased that the gap in teenage pregnancy rates between the most and least deprived areas is narrowing too.

"We have taken significant action in this area and are working with partners to further support young people around both pregnancy and parenthood.

"This includes the introduction of our 'Pregnancy and Parenthood in Young People Strategy' in 2016, which aims to address the cycle of deprivation associated with pregnancy in young people and ensure services put young people at the centre of decision-making, helping them to achieve their potential as young people and as parents."

