News stand: Drug laws 'must change', man on trial for rape
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, July 3.
The Times: Failing drug laws ripe for reform, says police chief
Daily Record: Top cop: Drug laws must change
The Herald: Pioneering Parkinson's drug 'ready for trials in four years'
Press and Journal: Man goes on trial accused of raping woman in gardens
Metro: 'My Hep C was covered up for nine years'
The National: Tories plan to 'review' devolution
