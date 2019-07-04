Community moorings planned to liven up Scotland's canals

First community-owned boating moorings could be in operation by the end of September

By Courtney Cameron

Scotland's first community-owned boating moorings could be in operation on canals by the end of September.

At present, all boaters must abide by Scottish Canals guidelines, but if private moorings are approved, boating communities would have the power to manage their own rules and regulations.

Boaters want to bring more life to the country's canals and believe establishing a network of independent moorings will help them do so.

Community Moorings Scotland, a charity set-up by boater Iain Withers, has been negotiating with Scottish Canals about the concept for the past few years.

Mr Withers said: "A few years ago we had a bit of a brain wave that if we created more venues along the canals we could make them a lot busier.

"The canals are definitely too quiet at the moment - so much money has been invested in getting them up and running and we want to ensure as many people can enjoy them as possible, part of that is to create more venues."

He added: "You can go hours along the canal without there being somewhere you can visit.

"It's nice and quiet but it needs to be busier. If this doesn't happen, the canals may silt up and be at risk of closing again."

Narrowboat Farm in Linlithgow has been earmarked as the first community mooring.

Katie Hughes, director of estates at Scottish Canals, said: "The community moorings is a concept we've been working on with local boat owners for a while now.

"It's really the idea of letting the local community and local boat users really own their own bit of the canal and manage it.

"They can create little havens along the canal for their own purpose. We really welcome it as it involves the community more."

