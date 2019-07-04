News Stand: 'Decriminalise drug use', May's indy legacy
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Decriminalise drug use.
The Herald: Crackdown on speeding tourists.
The Times of Scotland: Labour poll support at record low.
The National: Your legacy as PM will be independence.
The P&J: Cash bid to keep hopes of new rail stations on track.
The Guardian: Massive burden of alcohol on NHS hospitals revealed.
