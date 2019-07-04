Scots jobs at risk as William Hill plans to close 700 stores

The bookmaker said 4500 employees are at risk due to proposals to shut betting shops in the UK.

William Hill: Hundreds of stores are set to close. PA

Scottish jobs are at risk after William Hill announced plans to close 700 stores across the UK.

The bookmaker said 4500 employees are at risk of losing their jobs following the proposals.

The firm, which sponsors the Scottish Cup, added it has seen a "significant" fall in gaming machine revenues.

It follows the government's decision in April to reduce the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to £2.

William Hill currently has 2300 shops and 12,500 employees across the UK.

The company confirmed Scottish jobs will be lost due to the plans.

A statement said: "The group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process.

"Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year."