Legalising assisted dying in Scotland could put 'pressure' on elderly

Christian Action Research and Education's James Mildred reacts to fresh calls for a change in law.

Vulnerable elderly could feel "pressure" to end their lives if assisted dying is legalised in Scotland, James Mildred, the communications manager for Christian Action Research and Education, has said.

Speaking to Scotland Tonight, he warned "thousands of elderly men and women may suddenly find that a right to die is really a duty to die" and cautioned about opening "Pandora's box".

In a discussion with Ally Thomson, director of Dignity in Dying Scotland, he said the current law protects the most vulnerable as it "puts a blanket ban" on assisted dying, so "pressure on elderly people is reduced."

His remarks followed fresh calls by a terminally ill man to change the "cruel, outdated" laws. Richard Selley, 65, from Perth, is planning to end his life at the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland in eight weeks time after a four-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Mr Mildred said the plea is "understandable", but added that MSPs need to balance "the desires of people like Richard with the interests of wider society."

For Ally Thomson, who supports Selley's campaign, new legislation is necessary to "allow dying people the compassion they need when their suffering becomes unbearable."

She explained that to qualify for an assisted death, Scots would have to have "a terminal illness and full mental capacity.

"This would ensure that it was an autonomous process from start to finish," she said.