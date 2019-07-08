Skills gap costing Scottish businesses more than £360m

The cost has increased by more than £10m the past year.

Skills shortages cost Scottish businesses more than £360m this year, according to a new report.

The cost has increased by more than £10m the past year, according to The Open University Business Barometer.

Scottish businesses are paying out an average of £17,028 on a combination of temporary staff, recruitment fees and increased salaries as they struggle to find staff with the required skills.

The overall cost is £361.2m, up 2.5% on 2018 and nearly two thirds (63%) of Scottish firms surveyed report difficulties in recruiting for a role due to candidates lacking the skills required.

Spending on recruiters fees has risen 85% to £129.1m and training to increase the skills of workers hired at a lower level rising 4% to £118.9 m.

However, spending on boosting salaries offered has dropped 36% to £51.7m in the same period, while spending on temp staff to fill vacant roles has fallen 29% to £61.4m.

Around two thirds (64%) of Scottish businesses surveyed said Brexit will make the skills shortage worse.

However, just over a third (35%) expect the skills shortage to impact their revenues. The annual study surveyed 950 senior business leaders across the UK.

Marie Hendry, depute director at The Open University in Scotland, said: "We know that the so-called fourth industrial revolution is bringing with it huge challenges for our economy and our employers.

"This research shows the massive financial impact of skills shortages on Scottish business and points to the importance of lifelong and work-based learning.

"Support for skills development and training is a sound investment in staff, business and the Scottish economy in a time of significant change and uncertainty, and will increase productivity while reducing the cost of filling skills gaps in the future."