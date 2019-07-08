Supermarket chain Lidl to create hundreds of new jobs

Lidl said it planned to build 12 new stores in Scotland over the next three years.

Development: Gordon Rafferty, Ross Millar, Graham Simpson MSP and Neil Gray MP. Lidl

Hundreds of jobs are to be created after supermarket chain Lidl announced plans for 12 new stores.

The company also intends to overhaul eight of its existing Scottish stores - either through extensions or moving to larger sites.



Construction is already under way on new stores in Dumbarton, Dundee, East Kilbride, Cowdenbeath and Larkhall.

In total, around 500 jobs will be created over the next three years, the supermarket chain said.

Ross Millar, Lidl's regional director for Scotland, said: "Since opening our very first store in Scotland 25 years ago, we've opened our doors to towns and cities across the country, employing more than 2200 people.



"We're incredibly excited by our ambitious growth plans, and in particular the opening of our 100th store next year, which reinforces our commitment to creating new jobs and providing communities with quality produce at prices that are affordable for everyone."

