Scots children tracked by GPS during tobacco sales study

Youngsters from deprived areas 'six times more likely' to be exposed to tobacco-selling shops.

Children from deprived areas are exposed to tobacco-selling shops 149 times per week. PA

Children living in some of the most deprived areas of Scotland are six times more likely to encounter a shop selling tobacco as children from the least deprived areas, a study suggests.

Researchers used GPS trackers to follow a group of around 700 children aged between ten and 11 across the country to study their exposure to tobacco.

They found that children from the most deprived areas were exposed to tobacco retailing (coming within 10 metres of a shop selling tobacco) around 149 times per week - higher than the 23 times that those from the least deprived areas.

In a report published in the Tobacco Control journal, researchers at Glasgow and Edinburgh universities said the differences they found between the children were bigger than they had expected.

A study earlier this year by a team from the universities of Edinburgh, Stirling and St Andrews indicated that tobacco outlets are twice as common in deprived areas.

However, the use of GPS tracking highlighted previously unknown levels of exposure to tobacco retailing.

Dr Fiona Caryl from Glasgow University, said: "Our findings provide a significant contribution to the policy debate on tobacco availability.

"Identifying ways to reverse the normalising effects of ubiquitous tobacco retailing is key to policies aimed at preventing people from starting smoking."

Professor Jamie Pearce from Edinburgh University, said: "This exciting and novel work suggests any moves to reduce tobacco availability, whether to reduce the number of retail outlets, or restrict the timing of sales, will have a greater benefit for more deprived groups who suffer the greatest amount of tobacco-related harm."

