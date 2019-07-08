Flood alert as thunderstorms to hit parts of Scotland

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow and Aberdeen on Thursday.

Thunderstorms: A yellow warning has been issued.

A flood alert has been issued with thunderstorms set to hit parts of Scotland.

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen on Thursday between midday and 9pm.

Homes and businesses could be flooded while power cuts may also occur due to flooding.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said as much as 50mm of rain may fall on Thursday.

He said: "The main risk of thunderstorms will be on Thursday with heavy showers developing into the afternoon.

"There's a potential for some locations to get as much as 40 to 50mm of rain over just a few hours.

"This can sometimes be at a rate too great for drains to clear it away quickly enough, so it could lead to some localised flood issues."

Sean added: "At this stage I would say the biggest risk of thunder is across central, southern and eastern parts of the country, taking in the likes of Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife, Lothians, Lanarkshire, Borders, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and all our cities.

"The good news is, the better weather will be back for the weekend as high pressure drifts back in. This means that most areas will see a return to sunnier conditions with temperatures in the low 20s in the south."

Rail will also affect areas on Tuesday and Wednesday but will be less prominent.

Sean said: "The weather on Tuesday will be wet for most areas, especially in the west Highlands where up to 30mm of rain could fall, mostly in the early morning.

"Shetland will hang on to the best of the sunshine until later in the day.

"Wednesday will see more rain spreading across the country from the south with the wettest area expected to be around the north-west of the country with 15 to 20mm of rain falling.

"There's a risk of thunder developing as warmer air moves in too."