  • STV
  • MySTV

Flood alert as thunderstorms to hit parts of Scotland

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow and Aberdeen on Thursday.

Thunderstorms: A yellow warning has been issued.
Thunderstorms: A yellow warning has been issued.

A flood alert has been issued with thunderstorms set to hit parts of Scotland.

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen on Thursday between midday and 9pm.

Homes and businesses could be flooded while power cuts may also occur due to flooding.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said as much as 50mm of rain may fall on Thursday.

He said: "The main risk of thunderstorms will be on Thursday with heavy showers developing into the afternoon.

"There's a potential for some locations to get as much as 40 to 50mm of rain over just a few hours.

"This can sometimes be at a rate too great for drains to clear it away quickly enough, so it could lead to some localised flood issues."

Sean added: "At this stage I would say the biggest risk of thunder is across central, southern and eastern parts of the country, taking in the likes of Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife, Lothians, Lanarkshire, Borders, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and all our cities.

"The good news is, the better weather will be back for the weekend as high pressure drifts back in. This means that most areas will see a return to sunnier conditions with temperatures in the low 20s in the south."

Rail will also affect areas on Tuesday and Wednesday but will be less prominent.

Sean said: "The weather on Tuesday will be wet for most areas, especially in the west Highlands where up to 30mm of rain could fall, mostly in the early morning.

"Shetland will hang on to the best of the sunshine until later in the day.

"Wednesday will see more rain spreading across the country from the south with the wettest area expected to be around the north-west of the country with 15 to 20mm of rain falling.

"There's a risk of thunder developing as warmer air moves in too."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.