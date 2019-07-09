News stand: Rapist wants payout for jail time, farm horror

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, July 9.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Tuesday.

The Herald: Giving up alcohol is better for women than men.

The National: Welsh Labour: We won't rule out backing independence.

The Scotsman: Air pollution prematurely ages lungs by four years.

The Evening Times: I feared for my life after getting infected blood.

The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Council urged to scrap top job and fund vital services.

The Press & Journal (North-East): Farm horror as sheep savaged by stray greyhound.

The Press & Journal (Moray): Disabled forced on 100-mile trip as centre closes.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Art projects put on hold for crisis council meeting.

Daily Record: Rapist wants payout for jail time.

