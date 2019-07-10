'I felt like I was invisible... like I had nobody there'

Part two of a STV News series looking at the impact of poverty on people in Scotland.

Chris Kilkenny's memories of secondary school are far from idyllic.

His mother battled a heroin addiction which led to a prison sentence. He and his siblings were eventually separated and put into care.

Chris was moved between schools, but struggled to cope and left with no qualifications.

"I felt like I was invisible," he told STV News. "I felt like I had nobody there, nobody that cared for me, nobody that wanted to listen".

But the single dad is determined to use his experience to help others, giving talks in schools and campaigning for the education system to be better equipped to support children going through adverse childhood experiences (ACES).

He's part of the Edinburgh Poverty Commission, which is appealing for people with lived experience of poverty to share their experiences.

He said: "When a plane crashes, it recovers all the data to show why the plane crashed.

"I felt like that was my story. I had all the data [from] my story - if I can relay that on to the people who are going to build the next planes, hopefully that could prevent other failures."

Campaigners say a similar attitude is needed with young adults who find themselves homeless, to help them develop skills to live independently.

The Queen's Cross Housing Association in Glasgow already offers tailored support for young people, through its CHYP and Firestation projects.

Bronwyn Wyper became homeless at 18, after struggling with family relationships.

After staying at CHYP, she now has her own flat, and she's been put on the management board of the association to give young people a voice.

"There's young people who have just left care or found themselves homeless, through different circumstances, and obviously they're vulnerable as well," she said.

"When I thought of homelessness, it was living on the street - but I didn't know these services existed. They have Christmas lunches, new years here... they have all the holidays.

"There are people here who are not in touch with their parents, or other families... it's good that someone can have somewhere they can call home."

Shona Stephen, chief executive of Queen's Cross Housing Association, told STV News: "We are strong advocates of a different model to support young people and moving into tenancies and fulfilling their role in the community.

"For young people we think there's often a slightly more nuanced approach. That requires a bit more support and a bit more love."

