Woman given 'death sentence' from HIV-infected transplant

Evidence is being taken in Scotland for the UK-wide Infected Blood Inquiry.

Blood: The inquiry is being held in Edinburgh.
An organ donor who was infected with HIV from a contaminated blood transfusion after a fatal crash passed on the virus to all the recipients of his donated kidneys, heart and liver.

The widower of one woman who died from HIV contracted through a donated kidney told the Infected Blood Inquiry how she "went in for a lifesaving operation, and came out with a death sentence".

The donor, a 23-year-old man who suffered fatal head injuries in a 1984 crash, received 15 units of blood in an attempt to save his life - one of which was infected with HIV.

When his organs - two kidneys, heart and liver - were donated after his death, the HIV was passed on to each of the unaware recipients, at least two of whom are known to have died as a result.

The husband of a woman who died in her early 30s after receiving a kidney from the unknowingly infected man told the inquiry in Edinburgh how she was terrified that she may have passed it on to him.

His late wife had been on the kidney transplant waiting list since she was a teenager, having suffered from chronic renal failure for 13 years, when they received a call to say that a match had been found.

'If tears were made of ink, then I could write a book about the wonderful person who was so cruelly taken from me all those years ago.'
Witness in the Infected Blood Inquiry

Following the operation, the witness said: "She was absolutely brilliant, it was a fantastic success and you've really got to thank the health service for what they have done - that was just brilliant."

The inquiry also heard how, at every appointment, the first thing doctors did was to warn the couple not to tell anyone about the HIV diagnosis, using the stigma associated with the condition as the key reason to keep it a secret.

It was only once the woman admitted she had told her close family - who feared that she had cancer - that the "upset" doctor revealed that she had contracted HIV from the transplanted kidney.

Criticising the NHS of the 1980s for its "very complacent" treatment of HIV patients, he said that government adverts about HIV and aids featuring tombstones left his wife distraught and unable to watch TV because of the "constant reminders".

He added: "If tears were made of ink, then I could write a book about the wonderful person who was so cruelly taken from me all those years ago.

"Since then, I have often thought why this terrible disease was ever allowed to infect the thousands of people that it did, as well as the many thousands of relatives and carers who were badly affected by these events."

Before the evidence session concluded, inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff praised the witness for his moving testimony.

'She went in for lifesaving treatment and came out with a death sentence, as you put it.'
Inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff

Sir Brian said: "I'm not going to ask any questions but just pick up on the word that you used at the end which described that your wife was 'cruelly' taken.

"We've heard some very disturbing tales in this inquiry. I think few, if any, can be quite as cruel to the sufferer as the story of what happened to your wife.

"She went in for lifesaving treatment and came out with a death sentence, as you put it.

"It has not been easy for you to tell us, but I think everyone listening will understand how important it was that you did, so thank you."

The inquiry, which is hearing from witnesses who have suffered from contaminated blood received during the 1970s and 1980s - a scandal which is believed to have cost an estimated 2400 people their lives - continues in Edinburgh.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.