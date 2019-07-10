News stand: Sick trolls target mum, fugitive may be abroad
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, July 10.
The Herald: New PM's multimillion-pound war chest to crush indy hopes.
The National: Roadmap for kicking Trident out of Scotland is published.
Daily Record: Sick trolls target Paige's mum.
The Evening Times: Fugitive in gun manhunt may be abroad.
The Scotsman: UK government 'depriving Scotland of Brexit details'.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Dumping ground crisis as fly-tipping blights north-east.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Gift shop owner spared jail over £285,000 fraud.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Blood blunder victim's wife - 'I felt suicidal'.
