  • STV
  • MySTV

How sheds prove handy in fighting loneliness in elderly

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

The Men's Shed network is growing across Scotland - aiming to keep people active for longer.

Len Hinton, who celebrates his 91st birthday this year, lost his wife a few years ago.

He moved to East Lothian from England to be with his daughter, but says he still has difficult days.

The Men's Shed project in Macmerry has become a social lifeline for him.

The group meets in the village hall twice a week to work on a variety of projects, from traditional woodwork to guitar-making.

The committee behind it also operates a small library and puts on other social activities throughout the year.

Members range from stroke victims and dementia sufferers to men who just need a bit of company.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1439105-child-poverty-challenges-of-being-on-breadline/ | default

"It's the best thing I've done in a long time, truthfully," says Len. "When you get three age groups in the same house, it can be very difficult... [so] this is terrific.

"I came in this morning, there was tea on the go - it's very nice."

The Men's Shed network is growing across Scotland - aiming to combat loneliness in older men, and to keep people active for longer.

But despite many positive projects like those, campaigners say loneliness is still threatening to become an epidemic.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1439120-series-looking-at-the-impact-of-poverty-on-people-in-scotland/ | default

Around a quarter of a million Scottish pensioners only have a pet or the television as their main form of company.

"It is becoming of epidemic proportions," says Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland.

"[And with] taking away the free TV licence for the over 75s, when they're so reliant - that keeps them in contact with the outside world."

Meanwhile, new research from Independent Age shows that around 120,000 pensioner households in Scotland are missing out on the means-tested Pension Credit benefit - the equivalent of £320m.

That has a knock-on effect on the TV licence issue. From next year, only over 75s in receipt of Pension Credit will be eligible for a free licence.

Campaigners say there's a shared responsibility in society, to make sure our older citizens never feel alone.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.