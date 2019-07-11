How sheds prove handy in fighting loneliness in elderly

The Men's Shed network is growing across Scotland - aiming to keep people active for longer.

Len Hinton, who celebrates his 91st birthday this year, lost his wife a few years ago.

He moved to East Lothian from England to be with his daughter, but says he still has difficult days.

The Men's Shed project in Macmerry has become a social lifeline for him.

The group meets in the village hall twice a week to work on a variety of projects, from traditional woodwork to guitar-making.

The committee behind it also operates a small library and puts on other social activities throughout the year.

Members range from stroke victims and dementia sufferers to men who just need a bit of company.

"It's the best thing I've done in a long time, truthfully," says Len. "When you get three age groups in the same house, it can be very difficult... [so] this is terrific.

"I came in this morning, there was tea on the go - it's very nice."

But despite many positive projects like those, campaigners say loneliness is still threatening to become an epidemic.

Around a quarter of a million Scottish pensioners only have a pet or the television as their main form of company.

"It is becoming of epidemic proportions," says Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland.

"[And with] taking away the free TV licence for the over 75s, when they're so reliant - that keeps them in contact with the outside world."

Meanwhile, new research from Independent Age shows that around 120,000 pensioner households in Scotland are missing out on the means-tested Pension Credit benefit - the equivalent of £320m.

That has a knock-on effect on the TV licence issue. From next year, only over 75s in receipt of Pension Credit will be eligible for a free licence.

Campaigners say there's a shared responsibility in society, to make sure our older citizens never feel alone.

