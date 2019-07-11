Thunderstorms set to batter parts of Scotland today

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

Thunderstorms are set to batter parts of Scotland today.

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee from noon until 9pm on Thursday.

Homes could be flooded while major travel disruption is expected.

Power cuts may also be caused by the storms.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The main focus for thunderstorms on Thursday is likely to be across Sutherland, southern Moray, western Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, inland Angus, Fife and Edinburgh.

"Thunderstorms will be slow moving which means there could be very localised high rainfall amounts which will lead to flooding which may have an impact on travel.

"Road users can expect large amounts of surface spray in these areas and there is likely to be flooding of some roads and railway lines."

Sean said more rainfall can be expected for certain areas but the weekend will be mainly dry for festivals including TRNSMT.

"More heavy showers can be expected in the east of the country on Friday," he said.

"In terms of the weekend, the weather will be mainly dry for festivals including TRNSMT."